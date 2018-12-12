PPP slams PTI govt’s 'vicious' victimization campaign

KARACHI: Central leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party have termed the witch-hunt against the PPP and other Opposition leadership as a vicious victimization where National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has become a tool placed in the hands of puppet rulers.



PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting of Party leaders from the four provinces and Azad Jammu & Kashmir chapters at Bilawal House on Tuesday to discuss current political situation of the country and preparations about the 11th martyrdom day of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto observance programmes.

Those attending the meeting include: Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Qamaruz Zaman Kaira, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Humayun Khan, Ali Maddad Jattak, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi and others.

The PPP chairman endorsed the views of Party leaders that PTI government has unleashed a victimization campaign brazenly targeting PPP and other Opposition parties after a shameless dry-cleaning drive for inducting a puppets’ regime against the will of collective wisdom of the nation.

The meeting noted that PTI government was in fact drumming up cosmetic and hollow projects as its poor and directionless policies together with sky-rocketing inflation were leading the national economy to a disastrous nosedive.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the ruthless anti-encroachment drive by the PTI government where poor segment of the society has been specifically targeted without chalking out any compensation plan thus snatching the livelihood of hundreds of thousand Pakistanis.

“Instead of providing employment, the puppet regime was turning thousands into jobless,” the meeting observed.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP leadership has suffered at the hands of all the dictators of past and their chosen henchmen but never compromised on its ideology and struggle meant for emancipation of the masses from perpetual exploitation at the hands of undemocratic and pseudo-democratic forces.

The meeting also discussed in details about the preparations of programmes to observe 11th martyrdom day anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux on December 27.

PPP AJK leader was among those attending the meeting.