NAB gets 10-day physical remand of Khawaja brothers

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday obtained a 10-day physical remand of PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique in connection with the Paragon Housing Society scam.



The anti-corruption watchdog presented the brothers in the accountability court and requested for their 15-day physical remand.

The court, however, granted the 10-day physical remand of the PML-N leaders.

The Khawaja brothers were arrested after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail.

In a press release, NAB Lahore stated, "Accused Saad Rafique along with his benamidaar wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique in association with Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue which was converted into a new housing project namely M/S Paragon City Pvt Limited. Record shows that M/S Paragon City is an illegal society."

“Accused in collusion, connivance and collaboration of Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia cheated the members of public at large and obtained illegal pecuniary benefits from the funds of said illegal housing project," it added.

Further, it stated, "Accused is operating this illegal housing project through his associates/ co-accused persons who are collecting deposits from general public despite clear directions from LDA that this project is unapproved."

"Accused has been and is continuously obtaining illegal/ illegitimate funds/ benefits from said project as he obtained 40 kanal plots in his own name and the name of his brother Salman Rafique.”

The press release continued, “Accused by misusing his official position continued the expansion and marketing of illegal housing project and also obtained undue benefits in the form of sale of numbers of commercial plots worth billions of rupees which were actually not owned by M/S Paragon City. Thus the buyers have been cheated through this action of corruption and corrupt practices."