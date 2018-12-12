Bilawal chairs PPP meeting to discuss preparations for Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday presided over a meeting of top party’s leaders to finish arrangements in connection with the 11th death anniversary of former two-time prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.



Nayyar Hossain Bukhari, Qaim Ali Shah, Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Qamar Zaman Kaira attended the PPP’s meeting.

Others who attended the meeting were Makhmood Ahmed Mahmud, Nasir Khuhro, Latif Akbar, Ali Madad Jatak, Humayun Khan and Waqar Mehdi.

The PPP chairman was briefed that convoys from all over Pakistan would attend the death anniversary.

Participants of the meeting discussed the preparations that were needed to be made to facilitate people on this occasion.