COAS Gen. Bajwa witnesses Pak-China Air Exercise Shaheen-VII

Karachi: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed the ongoing Pak-China International Air Exercise Shaheen-VII at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force.



Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said on his arrival, the Army Chief was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

While interacting with combat crew, COAS Gen. Bajwa lauded professionalism of participants of exercise and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in conducting international air exercise in a befitting manner.

While highlighting the exemplary relations between Pakistan-China, he said that exercise would further strengthen and promote the friendship, exchanges and cooperation between two great nations and armed forces of both countries.

The exercise is seventh in the series of Shaheen exercises and is conducted each year on alternate basis.