Wed Dec 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 12, 2018

President Arif Alvi meets Saudi King Salman

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday met Saudi King and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and discussed issues of mutual interests.

They also discussed the bilateral ties, trade, investments and economic issues.

Pakistan acting ambassador to Saudi Arabia Zeeshan Ahmed and Pakistan Consul General in Jeddah Shahryar Akbar Khan were also present during the meeting.

