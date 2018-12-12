Pakistan exempt from sanctions, says US Embassy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be exempt from from US sanctions that affect countries blacklist for violation of religious freedom , Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Quoting a spokesman fro the US Embassy in Islamabad, the TV channel reported the exemption granted to Pakistan would serve US interest.

The spokesperson said other countries that would enjoy exemption from the US sanctions include Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

According to Associated Press news agency Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added Pakistan to the US list of “countries of particular concern” regarding protection for people to worship according to their beliefs.

The AP wrote the downgrade would expose Pakistan to potential American sanctions, but Pompeo waived those penalties, citing US national interests.

