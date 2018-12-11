PM Imran hosts Maulana Tariq Jameel in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House Office here on Tuesday.



Sources said PM Imran Khan and Maulana Tariq exchanged views on prevailing political situation.

Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan was also present in the meeting.

It may be noted here that Maulana Tariq Jameel has been praising PM Khan since to took office and announced to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like Islamic Welfare state.

Last month, talking to a private TV, Maulana Tariq Jameel said, “Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who raised the slogan to make this country a Madina-like welfare state.”

Replying to bunch of questions from the anchorperson, Maulana Tariq Jameel said, “Intentions of the head of the state have direct impact on the entire society and the country. “I think, Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister who has raised the slogan to transform Pakistan into Madina-like welfare state.”