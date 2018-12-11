Qureshi, Hunt express satisfaction over Pak-UK bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday received a telephone call from British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt, discussed a wide range of regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction at the current state of relations.



The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the spheres of regional security, counter-terrorism, organized crime, money laundering and asset recovery, Foreign office in a press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the expanded bilateral cooperation and stressed that the UK was an important trade and investment partner of Pakistan.

He hoped that Brexit would open new opportunities for trade and development between the two countries.

The two foreign ministers agreed to hold the 4th round of Pakistan-UK enhanced strategic dialogue in the first quarter of 2019 in London.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the finalization of Protocol on Transfer of Prisoners between Pakistan and UK, which would be signed shortly.