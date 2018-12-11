Top official of Italian multinational oil and gas company meets PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his government is committed to provide an enabling environment to all the investors to take advantage of the existing opportunities in various sectors including E&P (Exploration and Production) sector.



He said this in a meeting with Luca Vignati - Executive Vice President Central Asia Region of ENI, Italian multinational oil and gas company, who called on him at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mr. Luca Vignati was accompanied by Mr. Angelo Ligrone, Managing Director ENI Pakistan Ltd, Mr. Kamran Ajmal Mian and Mr. Shaheen Chugtai.

Mr. Luca Vignati briefed the Prime Minister about ENI’s activities in exploration and production sector in the country since 2000.

He also apprised the Prime Minister that Eni Pakistan has invested in a range of projects for the development of local communities in areas where it holds exploration and development/production licenses and was mainly contributing in health, education, environment and socio-economic development.

He said that ENI was keen to further expand its business especially in LNG and offshore exploration and production with latest technologies.

The Prime Minister while welcoming ENI’s interest in expanding its business stated that there is a huge potential for the E&P companies, especially the leading companies of the world, to take advantage of the growing energy needs of the economy and the presence of huge hydrocarbon reserves in the country which have remain unexplored so far.

He said that the Government is focussing on improving ease of doing business and facilitating business community in every possible manner.



