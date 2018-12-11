close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 11, 2018

Imran appoints Yousaf Baig Mirza as Special Assistant on Media Affairs

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Yousaf Baig Mirza as his Special Assistant on Media Affairs.

The Cabinet Division on Tuesday also issued the notification in this regard adding that the appointment shall be in honorary capacity.

Yousaf Baig Mirza has also serve as the Managing Director of Pakistan Television and has launched a number of TV channels.

Senior PTI leader, Iftikhar  Durrani is also PM's Special Assistant on Media.

Latest News

More From Pakistan