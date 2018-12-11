Imran appoints Yousaf Baig Mirza as Special Assistant on Media Affairs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Yousaf Baig Mirza as his Special Assistant on Media Affairs.



The Cabinet Division on Tuesday also issued the notification in this regard adding that the appointment shall be in honorary capacity.

Yousaf Baig Mirza has also serve as the Managing Director of Pakistan Television and has launched a number of TV channels.

Senior PTI leader, Iftikhar Durrani is also PM's Special Assistant on Media.