Tue Dec 11, 2018
December 11, 2018

Shireen Mazari responds to Mohsin Dawar's NA speech

Tue, Dec, 18

Peaceful protest is the right of everyone, said Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari while responding to a speech in Parliament of Mohsin Dawar, a lawmaker from North Waziristan.

"I also thank Bilawal Bhutto Zardari  for removing the  ban on Manzaoor Pashteen which Sindh government had placed in order to prevent him from entering Sindh," she said  adding that federal and provincial governments should adopt democratic approach.

"We believe in rule of law. . . We are also committed to to resolve issue of missing persons,  We want to resolve it," Dr Mazarri said.

She said the government was  working on proposals and results would be visible within a month or two.

"In no democratic set up, picking up people in the middle of the night is  appropriate ," she said. " In democracy there should be supremacy of law," the minister said.

