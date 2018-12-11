Fawad replies to Overseas Pakistani's question about mobile phone 'ban'

Information Minister on Tuesday responded to one of his followers on Twitter who complained of government's decision to a "ban" on overseas Pakistanis to bring smartphones to Pakistan.

The complaint came as the minister shared a news item giving details about how much money overseas Pakistanis have donated for DAM fund so far.

"So that is why you have banned overseas Pakistan from bringing mobile phones," wrote users while replying to the minister.

The minister who has over one million followers on Twitter noticed the complaint and came up with an answer saying "over seas Pakistanis can bring mobile phone with them".

He said tax has been imposed on additional mobile phones that Pakistanis bring home. "We are importing $2 billion worth of mobile phones, how can we do without taxes?"

Mobile valuing less than $60 had almost no tax, costlier phones had 38% tax. What would be the appropriate taxation than this. "(We) will have to adopt tax culture," he said.

The minister reply seemed to convince the user as he retweeted the Fawad Chaudhry's tweet in order for his followers to read it.