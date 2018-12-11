close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 11, 2018

Fawad replies to Overseas Pakistani's question about mobile phone 'ban'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

Information Minister on Tuesday responded to one of his followers on Twitter who complained of government's decision to a "ban" on overseas Pakistanis to bring smartphones to Pakistan.

The complaint came as the minister shared a news item giving details about how much money overseas Pakistanis have donated for DAM fund so far.

"So that is why you have banned overseas Pakistan from bringing mobile phones," wrote users while replying to the minister.

The minister who has over one million followers on Twitter noticed the complaint and came up with an answer saying "over seas Pakistanis can bring mobile phone with them".

He said tax has been imposed on additional mobile phones that  Pakistanis bring home. "We are importing $2 billion worth of mobile phones,   how can we do without taxes?"

Mobile valuing  less than $60 had almost no tax, costlier phones had 38% tax. What would be the appropriate taxation than this. "(We) will have to adopt tax culture," he said.

The minister reply seemed to convince the user as he  retweeted the  Fawad Chaudhry's tweet in order for his followers to read it.

Latest News

More From Pakistan