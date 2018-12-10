Gen. Bajwa says Pak-China relations are all weather, based on mutual trust and confidence

RAWALPINDI: China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kong Xuanyou called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.



Inter Services Public Relations said during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

The Army Chief said that Pak-China relations are all weather and based on mutual trust and confidence.

The visiting dignitary commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism.