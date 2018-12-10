PM Imran Khan to host my walima reception, claims Aamir Liaquat Hussain

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and TV anchor Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will host his walima ceremony.



Aamir Liaquat Hussain revealed this in a morning show of a private TV where he appeared with his second and newly-wed wife Tuba Aamir.

The couple spoke out of their love and their marriage.

Tuba said Aamir and she had been friend for five years and they trust in each other.

Tuba Aamir also disclosed why she calls Aamir Liaquat a ‘Panther’? She said “Aamir is an energetic person and can work continuously for 33, 33 hours without getting tired.

Speaking on the occasion, Aamir Liaquat said, “Tuba will join film industry in future. I am giving a gorgeous face to this industry.”

Aamir claimed, “Prime Minister Imran Khan sab will host my walima reception. He is very happy on our marriage.”