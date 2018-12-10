Policy guidelines of NCHR for the protection of Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) launched

ISLAMABAD: National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) chairman Justice (R) Ali Nawaz Chowhan has launched NCHR Policy Guidelines for the protection of Human Rights defenders (HRDs) and reaffirms that the primary responsibility for the protection of HRDs rests with the State, which must respect, protect and take all steps to enforce human rights and constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.



The function jointly organized by NCHR and Pakistan Human Rights Defenders Network (PHRDN) at a local hotel here which was attended by the representatives of civil society from all over the country, parliamentarians, diplomats, human rights activists and media.

“I am happy that these guidelines are being launched on 70th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights and 20th anniversary of UN Declaration for Human Rights Defenders,” he said.

He said the Commission has developed these Policy Guidelines in collaboration with Pakistan Human Rights Defenders Network (PHRDN), which is a national network of HRDs in Pakistan. PHRDN, its provincial chapters and the NCHR and its provincial chapters held consultations on HRD protection in federal and all provincial capitals, engaged with over 400 representatives of civil society organizations and other stakeholders including the key government departments.

The purpose of the guidelines is to ensure the safety of HRDs and enabling them to carry on their activities in a conducive environment which is crucial for protection and enforcement of human rights in the country, he added.

He said the Commission also reaffirms that the State has an international obligation to refrain from any act that violates the rights of HRDs because of their work;protect HRDs from abuses by third parties on account of their work; andtake proactive steps to promote the full realization of the rights of HRDs, including their right to defend human rights.

The NCHR Chairman said the Commission shall support the Human Rights Defenders individually and in groups to engage and network with other human rights groups nationally, regionally and at the international level. The Commission recognizes the right of the HRDs, individually and in groups to approach and work with other human rights groups, UN agencies and human rights treaty enforcement bodies.

He said that it is sad to see that human rights violation are taking place despite that fact that declaration was came 70 years ago.He said that commission has produced many reports including a report on missing persons.

The European Union (EU) ambassador said that human rights is not a Western agenda but all these rights are including in Pakistan constitution. We raise rights because we believe that human rights are necessary for a stable society. We need human rights in all over the world.

“We are not perfect even in the EU but situation is different in other countries and Pakistan needs to take serious steps to ensure human rights to its citizens.”