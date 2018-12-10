Bilawal requests PTI-MQM 'alliance' to halt anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on the ruling PTI and its coalition partner MQM to halt ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi.



Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bilawal Bhutto requested the two parties to halt the campaign pending Sindh government’s judicial review.

“Request MQM/PTI alliance to halt anti-encroachment drive pending Sindh Government’s judicial review. As thousands are left uncertain for their lives and livelihoods we hope to get relief for the weak,” he said.

His tweet came two days after the Sindh government filed a review petition in the apex court, seeking postponement of the anti-encroachment drive.

Thousands of shops, stalls and buildings have been razed to ground by civil administration in the metropolis on the order of the Supreme Court.