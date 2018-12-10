tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan has been appointed Corps Commander Lahore, according to a statement by the ISPR on Monday.
The Pakistan military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), announced a reshuffle in the army's ranks.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz has been appointed as the president of the National Defence University (NDU).
