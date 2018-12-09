Aleema Khan to face money laundering case if evidence found: PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Sunday that a money laundering case could be filed against Aleema Khan if evidence was found against her.



Speaking to Geo News programme ‘Geo Parliament’, Akbar said that if the opposition has any proof against the prime minister’s sister they should hand it to the National Accountability Bureau.

“In case of submission of tax, the property does not become legal,” he said in reference to Aleema Khan's property.

Earlier, the Supreme Court while hearing a suo motu case on foreign properties owned by Pakistani nationals, directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to present property and tax amnesty details of Aleema Khan.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of Aleema’s property in Dubai on November 28.

The chief justice, who was in London to raise funds for building dams in Pakistan, was informally speaking to journalists when they drew his attention to the matter of Aleema Khan’s properties abroad.