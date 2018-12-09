Govt to plug gap between imports, exports: PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said the government would eradicate unemployment through expansion of industries and would cap the gap between imports and exports.



He was talking to a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) that called on him, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The Prime Minister urged the industrialists to give further suggestions for promotion of industry.

Under previous proposals by the industrialists and businessmen, the revenue and policy wings of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were separated, so that effective planning and its implementation could be ensured.

The delegation included prominent industrialists Siraj Qasim Teli, Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Agar, Shamim Firpo, Junaid Ismail Makda and others.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, IT Minister Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, State Minister Hammad Azhar, PM’s Adviser Dr Ishrat Hussain and Special Assistants to PM Naeemul Haq and Iftikhar Durrani were also present during the meeting.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister about different issues of industries in Karachi and made certain suggestions for the expansion of industry.

The issues of gas supply to industry, controlling power theft, increase in exports and small and medium enterprises also came under discussion.

The Prime Minister told the delegation that instructions had already been passed by the cabinet regarding provision of complete protection to the poor during the anti- encroachment drive.