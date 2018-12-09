Pakistan Navy celebrates HANGOR Day

Karachi: Pakistan Navy celebrates 9th December as HANGOR Day which is reminiscent of unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of Pakistan Navy’s Submarine HANGOR during 1971 war.

In order to commemorate 47th HANGOR DAY i.e sinking of Indian Navy Ship KHUKRI by Pakistan Navy Submarine HANGOR in 1971 war, a simple yet elegant ceremony was organised by 5th Submarine Squadron.

The spectacular naval action took place 30 miles South East off 'Diu Head' on west coast of India. The event is distinguished in naval history being the first successful kill by a submarine after WW-II. In recognition of their courage, the valiant crew of HANGOR was decorated with 04 x Sitara-e-Jurrats, 06 x Tamgha-e-Jurrats and 14 x lmtiaziAsnad. This is the highest number of operational gallantry awards given to a single unit of Pakistan Navy.



The ceremony was held in the folds of PNS/M HANGOR at Pakistan Maritime Museum. Vice Admiral (Retd) AbaidUllah Khan graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi received the Chief Guest upon arrival.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Guest emphasized that Submarine HANGOR remained a pride for Pakistan Navy in 1971 war and her gallant action was not only a spectacular tactical battle resulting in sinking of Indian Navy's Frigate but it was a strategic overture of Pakistan Navy which effectively thwarted and marginalized Indian aggression imposed on Pakistan during 1971 war.

Worthy Chief Guest also highlighted that the moment KHUKRI went down, it crippled Indian Navy's morale and its nefarious designs of subsequent attacks at Karachi. The Sinking inflicted the largest number of causalities of the Indian Navy during 1971 war i.e. loss of 18 Indian officers and 176 sailors.

Vice Admiral (Retd) AbaidUllah also paid rich tribute to heroic action of PNS/M GHAZI which was deployed off Vishakhapatnam. Fearing PNS/M GHAZI, the Indian Navy moved its carrier force (Indian Navy Ship VIKRANT) further eastward to Andaman Island; much away from the scene of action and thus remaining ineffective throughout the war.

Subsequent to the address, the guests were invited to visit ex-PNS/M HANGOR (displayed at Pakistan Maritime Museum, Karachi) to revive their golden memories.

The ceremony was attended by Submarine HANGOR's veterans and a large number of senior serving and retired naval officers.