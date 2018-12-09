Tourists to be facilitated during Chawmoss festival: Atif Khan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Minister for Youth Affairs, Culture and Tourism Atif Khan Sunday issued directives to provide best facilities to tourists who will participate in the Kalasha Winter Festival “Chawmoss” the biggest festival of the year.



He said this while presiding over a meeting here, which was also attended by MPA Wazir Zada of Chitral, Additional Secretary Tourism Babar Khan, Managing director Tourism Mushtaq ahmed and other official of the ministry.

Senior Minister Atif Khan said KP government would provide foolproof security, lighting and transportation to the participants of the festival so that the resident of the area could fully celebrate the event besides making the festival more enjoyable for the tourists.

The PTI government continues to present positive image of the country to the world and Kalasha festivals was a good opportunity to boost the image of peaceful Pakistan to the world.

The government had formed a committee for the preservation of the Kalashi culture and structures in the area.

The district administration, following the directives of ministry, imposed ban over the new construction in the three valleys of the Bumburet, Rambor and Barrier to protect the architectural designs and cultures, Atif Khan said and added that no violation would be tolerated in this regard.