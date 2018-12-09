PM, Governor Sindh discuss Karachi development, politics

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Sunday and reviewed development projects and political situation.



According to Geo, Imran Khan held ne-on-one meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail after his arrival in the Sindh capital.

Matters related to political situation and ongoing development projects were discussed during the meeting.

The premier is also scheduled to meet Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PTI legislators, as well as delegations from the business community.



He last visited Karachi in September, for the first time since taking oath as the country’s prime minister.