Punjab govt moves to regulate Friday sermons

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to regulate the Friday sermons to maintain interfaith harmony among various religious groups in the province.



According to a report in Daily Jang, the provincial authorities will provide draft of sermons to the prayer leaders to be delivered during Friday prayers.

The Department of Auqaf is being directed in this regard, it said. The officials shall provide sermons to the clerics belonging to different sects and action will be taken against violators.

The permission will be sought from the provincial cabinet, the report said.