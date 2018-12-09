PM Imran due in Karachi today

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due in Karachi today (Sunday) on a day visit during which he would hold meetings with industrialists, businessmen and local leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

According to Ge News, the prime minister would spend his day at the Sindh Governor's House.

Besides Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the prime minister is scheduled to meet office bearers of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Federal Pakistan Chambers of Commerce Industries and Pakistan Stock Exchange and MPAs of PTI.

Th premier would return to Islamabad in the evening.