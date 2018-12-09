MQM-P leaders Khaliq Maqbool, Khawaja Izhar narrowly escape blast in Karachi

Karachi: At least six people sustained injuries in an explosion near Perfume Chowk, Gulistan-e-Johar, police and rescuers said.



MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari took to Twitter shortly after blast saying the blast occurred at Mehfil Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) organized by his party in Gulistan-e-Johar.

He said several MQM workers injured.

MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and others narrowly escaped, he added.

Talking to media after the blast, Khawaja Izhar said, “Explosion occurred on our right side. Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other Rabitta Committee members are safe.”

Izhar also confirmed that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and he himself were present at the stage when the blast rocked the Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH).

Police sources said the blast was a cracker attack and it was hurled towards the stage of the Milad.



Karachi East SP has confirmed that motorcyclists threw a cracker at the gathering.



All the injured have been rushed to the hospital and the law enforcement agencies have cordoned of the area.