Pakistan to reset ties with US on equality: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan wishes to reset ties with the United States on the basis of equality and mutual respect.



Talking to media persons on Saturday, he said Islamabad wants to present its viewpoint besides listening the stance of the US for better relations.

About visit to Kabul, he said trilateral meeting between China, Afghanistan and Pakistan's foreign ministers would be held and its purpose was to find out a way for peace, counter terrorism and progress of Afghanistan.

He added that Afghanistan was an important neighbouring country.

Qureshi ruled out any possibility of mid-term elections and said there was no need of elections at this time in the country.

He stated that the statement of the prime minister about mid-term elections was reported out of the context.

He said the masses had given a mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), adding the government had set its direction on the right path and it was devising policies for welfare of masses.

To a question , he said SAARC was an important forum in which projects for welfare of the region were discussed.

He asked the Indian government to review its decision of not attending the SAARC meeting.

The foreign minister said the government was striving hard to improve the economic condition of the country, adding the government was committed to eliminate corruption and bring the plundered money back to the country.

The PTI government was alive with the need of South Punjab province, Qureshi said and added that it was a part of his party manifesto.

He said Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur had its importance, adding the PTI had selected DG Khan for the chief ministership to resolve problems of South Punjab.

He said ,however, no one could deny the importance of the city of saints, Multan, too.

About Indian brutalities in Kashmir, he said Pakistan had always raised the issue at all forums and added that they would continue moral and political support of Kashmiris .

He said the prime minister had convened a meeting on Monday where all the ministers would give presentation about their three months performance.