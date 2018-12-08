Brig. Abid Hameed: A loss for HRCP and human rights

Lahore: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) deeply grieves the loss of Brigadier (Retd) Rao Abid Hameed, who passed away in Lahore on Friday.

In a statement issued today, HRCP has said: ‘The late brigadier was a committed human rights activist and remained a member of HRCP’s general body for over 25 years. In keeping with the Commission’s ethos, his support for the democratic movement in Pakistan never wavered.



‘Brig. Hameed’s contribution was critical to HRCP’s reputation. He oversaw a special penal system reforms plan launched by HRCP in 1995, which involved measures to improve the conditions of prisoners, particularly among women, juveniles and the sick.

He conducted several key fact-finding missions to help bring existing standards of criminal justice in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan and international norms.

In addition, he fought several legal battles to bring back Pakistani prisoners languishing overseas and to help them secure their due rights.

‘During his final years with HRCP, he served the Commission without taking a single penny for his hard work.

He will be remembered as a much-loved colleague, invariably humble, but one who was committed to the causes for which HRCP has always stood. His demise is a loss not only for HRCP, but for civil society and the human rights movement in Pakistan.’