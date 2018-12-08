Foreign Minister Qureshi responds to Sheikh Rashid’s claim

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi weighed in on Sheikh Rashid’s claim that he was offered the information ministry by Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Speaking to media persons in Multan on Saturday, FM Qureshi defended Fawad Chaudhry, saying the Information and Broadcasting Minister was effectively playing his role in the government.

“I have no knowledge of Sheikh Rashid’s claim,” he said.

His response came shortly after Rashid told media persons that he had held four meetings with Prime Minister during which he was offered the portfolio of information ministry.

Taking a jibe at Fawad Chaudhry, he said that the minister was in London for picnic and that matter would be further discussed on his return to Pakistan.

Chaudhry, who is in UK, took to Twitter to respond to Rashid’s claim.

“I will be more than happy to vacate my position for Sheikh Rasheed sb and serve as MNA, we all use trust powers bestowed by people of Pakistan and PM decides who is best fit in the role, However, till I am minister ll not bow to blackmailing of Advertisement lobby,” he wrote.