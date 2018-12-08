I will be grateful if PM changes my portfolio: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that he would welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to change his portfolio.



"I was not desirous of the ministry. But if the prime minister changes my portfolio, I will be grateful to him," he replied to a question about Imran Khan''s statement about shuffling the ministries.

“I held four meetings with Prime Minister who has offered me the information ministry. I told him that the information minister was in London on a picnic. We will discuss when he returns,” he said.

He said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was dying to get an NRO (deal) from the government.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters here, he said that he would not say whether Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz wanted an ''NRO'', but the opposition leader in the National Assembly was trying hard to get one.

To a question about prime minister's midterm election statement, he said that Imran Khan stated that in reply to a question about the south Punjab province context. "It is a discretion of a prime minister to hold mid-term elections whenever he wants," he added.

To another question, he said Pakistan Army was standing with the government as armed forces wanted a better solution to the issues.

"Pak-Army is one of the most organised institutions of the country and it is guardian of the constitutional and ideological frontiers of the country," he added.

"Pakistan Army also wanted prosperity in the country like all other Pakistanis," he added.

He said that Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) was a section of the Army, acting as a representative for the institution.

The minister said that judiciary also played a vital role in the state affairs, and decisions made under Chief Justice Saqib Nisar would have a positive impact on the county.

To a question about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati, he said that if any ruling party worker or leader would be found guilty, he should be awarded double punishment.

The minister said that Azam Swati had himself resigned from his office; therefore, he should be appreciated.

He rejected the perception that bureaucracy was not cooperating with the government.