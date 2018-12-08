CJ for need to improve healthcare facilities

RAWALPINDI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar here on Saturday said there is dire need to improve healthcare infrastructure in state run government hospitals.



He was speaking at Pakistan Stroke and Carotid Intervention Course (PSCIC) concluding ceremony at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

The Chief Justice said that during his visit, he observed that three patients were laying on one bed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospital, adding that it is the responsibility of government to ensure best and basic healthcare facilities to the masses.

He said that the allocated budget for health sector should be enhanced.

“I believe that the govt have to improve public healthcare system”, he expressed.

Saqib Nisar said that the painful life is not a life and unfortunately, there is no facility for children''s liver transplant in our country.

“We have given the guide line for the treatment available in the hospitals”, he said.

He told that the honorable Judges of the Supreme Court and I my self putting contribution to improve the healthcare facilities to deserving people.

The Chief Justice appreciated the role of doctors and said their effort for the ailing humanity is laudable and commendable.

Speaking to the doctors present at the ceremony, he said that the department of medicine is not a minor area, it also requires an attitude to serve humans.

The workshop was attended by experts from the United States, Egypt, Malaysia, Turkey and other countries.

Addressing on the occasion, Major General (R) Azhar Mahmood Kiyani said that acute stoke intervention is a game changer in the management of stroke with dramatic results and prevents permanent disabilities.

He expressed gratitude to foreign faculty for attending the workshop which would help in the dissemination of knowledge and skill among young doctors.

He further revealed that Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology is committed to provide full spectrum of high quality, cost effective diagnostic therapeutic and rehabilitative cardiac services through holistic patients centered approaches along with improving the knowledge and attitude of community.

During the workshop, Professor Ahmed Sobri, a Neuro Interventionist from Malayasia and Dr Atillo Ozcan, a Professor from Turkey will train more than 200 participants which include Senior Cardiologists, Neurologists, Radiologist, Neurologist Surgeons, Physicians from renowned public and private hospitals from all over Pakistan including Lahore, Peshawar, AJK, Karachi and Quetta.

Later, the Chief Justice also distributed shields among renowned foreign and local doctors.