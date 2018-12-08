close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

Bahria Town employees protest suspends traffic on Superhighway

KARACHI: Traffic between   Karachi-Hyderabad remains suspended after the Bahria Town employees blocked the Superhighway  during a protest over non-payment of their dues.

The protesters have blocked the highway for three hours as well as the link road to the National Highway from Kathore.

According to Geo News residents, contractors and builders participating in the protest have demanded  chief justice of Pakistan and Prime Minster Imran Khan resolve their issue.

