Bahria Town employees protest suspends traffic on Superhighway

KARACHI: Traffic between Karachi-Hyderabad remains suspended after the Bahria Town employees blocked the Superhighway during a protest over non-payment of their dues.

The protesters have blocked the highway for three hours as well as the link road to the National Highway from Kathore.

According to Geo News residents, contractors and builders participating in the protest have demanded chief justice of Pakistan and Prime Minster Imran Khan resolve their issue.