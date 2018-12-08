Fawad's brother appointed additional advocate general

LAHORE: Chaudhry Faisal Hussain Farid, the brother of Fawad Chaudhry, has been appointed additional advocate general Punjab, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The TV channel reported that as many as 18 people have been inducted as additional advocate generals in the province.

His brother is firebrand leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who is currently serving as Information Minister.



