Sat Dec 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 8, 2018

Fawad's brother appointed additional advocate general

Chaudhry Faisal Hussain. Photo/Geo.TV

LAHORE: Chaudhry Faisal Hussain Farid, the brother of  Fawad Chaudhry, has been appointed additional advocate general Punjab, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The TV channel reported that as many as 18 people have been inducted as additional advocate generals in the province.

His brother is firebrand leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who is currently serving as Information Minister.


