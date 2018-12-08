NICL scam: Ayaz Khan Niazi, five others get seven years in jail

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday convicted six people in the National Insurance Corporation Limited (NICL) land scam case.

According to Geo News, former Chairman of NICL Ayaz Khan Niazi and five other men were sentenced to jail term seven years each.



The convicts have also been disqualified from holding public office for 10 years in a case pertaining to financial embezzlement in purchase of official land.

They were accused of causing loses of Rs490 million to the national kitty by purchasing land at higher prices .



