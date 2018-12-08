close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
December 8, 2018

NICL scam: Ayaz Khan Niazi, five others get seven years in jail

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday  convicted six people  in the National Insurance Corporation Limited (NICL) land scam case.

According to  Geo News, former Chairman of  NICL Ayaz Khan Niazi and five  other men were sentenced to  jail term seven years  each.  

The convicts have also been disqualified from holding public office for 10 years in  a case  pertaining to financial embezzlement  in  purchase of official land.

They were accused of causing loses of Rs490  million to the national kitty by purchasing land at higher prices .


