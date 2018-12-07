President Arif Alvi says he bribed Rs50,000 to get telephone connection in 70s

Addressing a ceremony in connection with National Voters Day here Friday, President Arif Alvi revealed that he had to pay Rs50,000 in bribe to have an analog telephone installed in the 1970s when he became a dentist, Geo News reported.

He also has emphasized on promotion of e-voting to ensure transparency in elections.

The President said use of electronic voting machines, digital identification and cameras will enhance fairness of elections.

The President said fair and free elections provide basis to democracy and progress of a country. He said voters have an important role in strengthening democratic values.