Fri Dec 07, 2018
Pakistan

December 7, 2018

SBP to issue Rs 50 coin to commemorate anti-corruption day

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has authorized State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to issue Rs 50 commemorative coin of International Anti-Corruption Day.

These coins will be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from December 10, 2018, says a statement of SBP on Friday.

