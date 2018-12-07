close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
December 7, 2018

Fact check: No meeting between PM Imran Khan, NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: No meeting took place between Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal as reported by some media outlets, said PM's Special Assistant on Accountability.

Mirza Shahzad Akbar took to Twitter to deny the news and tagged Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, PM's Special Assistant on Media Iftikhar Durrani and PTI Official.

This is a fake news and no such meeting held today, he added.

