close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 7, 2018

PM Imran welcomes Shanghai Electric's desire to invest in Pakistan's power sector

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Shanghai Electric Power Co Wang Yundan accompanied by a delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday  to discuss cooperation and investment in Pakistan in the energy sector

Mr. Wang Yundan briefed the Prime Minister about the Shanghai Electric Power and evinced keen interest of SEP to in power sector of the country.

Image released by PM House of the meeting.

PM reiterated Government’s commitment to provide maximum facilitation and an enabling environment to the investors to take advantage of huge investment opportunities existing in the country.

Latest News

More From Pakistan