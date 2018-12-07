PM Imran welcomes Shanghai Electric's desire to invest in Pakistan's power sector

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Shanghai Electric Power Co Wang Yundan accompanied by a delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to discuss cooperation and investment in Pakistan in the energy sector

Mr. Wang Yundan briefed the Prime Minister about the Shanghai Electric Power and evinced keen interest of SEP to in power sector of the country.

PM reiterated Government’s commitment to provide maximum facilitation and an enabling environment to the investors to take advantage of huge investment opportunities existing in the country.