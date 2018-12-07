PM Imran Khan congratulates Yasir Shah over stellar performance

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday congratulated cricketer Yasir Shah for breaking 82-year old record to become the fastest bowler to reach the 200 test wickets in 33 matches.

"Last week he had equalled my record of 14 wickets in a test match. Stellar performance," the prime minister said in a tweet.



Shah became the fastest cricketer to take 200 Test wickets on Thursday, breaking an 82-year-old record and putting Pakistan within sight of a series win in the third and final Test against New Zealand.

The 32-year-old trapped nightwatchman Will Somerville leg before for four -- his second wicket of New Zealand’s second innings -- to reach the milestone in his 33rd Test, beating Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett’s record of 36 Tests set against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.

Yasir’s strike left New Zealand fighting to save both the match in Abu Dhabi, and the series -- currently tied at 1-1 -- as they reached 112-4 at lunch on the fourth day.