Watch: Man confronts Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

Organizers at an event had to face embarrassment at an event where Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan was making a speech.



A undated video is being circulated of the incident which saw a man interrupt the firebrand leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as he spoke at the event.

The man confronted the minister with what he seemed to think were facts.

Carrying a piece of paper in his hand which apparently had information about the basic economic indicators, the man refused to be silent.

As he continued his rant amid desk -thumping, he was requested by a man to sit down and show restraint.

" Let us speak, we are youth, let our voice be heard," the man is heard saying in the video.

In the same video he informs the minister about the GDP growth which he said stood at -96 and was lifted to 6 2.8 by Mian Nawaz Sharif.

When, after venting his anger, the man sits down, Fayaz Chohan is heard telling the audience that he is going to share some facts and figures with them.