No increase in fares of 100 passenger trains: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday categorically said that there was no increase in the fares of 100 passenger trains.



Taking to media persons here at the Parliament House, the minister said that Pakistan Railways had increased only 7 to 12 percent in the fares of 20 passenger trains which would be charged from December 7.

Sheikh Rasheed said the fare of Pakistan Express running between Peshawar to Karachi would remain unchanged at Rs 1350.

The minister said PR was going to start two new freight trains and first would be inaugurated on December 25 and second one in the first week of January, adding that Rahman Baba passenger train would also launched on December 23.

To a question, Rasheed said that performance of Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar was appreciable but some lobbies are trying to fail the government’s economic agenda.

He conceded that inflation witnessed slight increase but it was due to plundering of national wealth by the past rulers.