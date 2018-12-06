Gang involved in robbing people at ATMs arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Two men suspected of robbing people outside ATMs were arrested in Karachi on Thursday, police said.



SSP Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao that Anti-Street Crime Force taking timely action arrested the accused and police were further interrogating about their accomplices.

During interrogations, the suspects confessed to their involvement in robbing citizens at ATMs.

The accused were also involved in street crimes.

The SSP said that both the accused were also arrested earlier and were jailed thrice.

He appealed to the robbing victims to come forward and testify in courts.