No pre-set demands from US regarding Taliban talks: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Thursday that there were no pro-set demands from the Americans during the visit of Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad to Pakistan.



“I want to clarify that when we negotiate there are no pre-set demands. Both sides give their positions and we try to identify converging areas to move forward. This is diplomacy. It remains our desire that matters may be resolved through dialogue rather than resorting to settlement through gun,” FO spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said during his weekly media briefing.

He said Pakistan has consistently maintained that the solution to the war in Afghanistan lies in a negotiated settlement.

“It is heartening to know that the US is finally realizing the same. I cannot share the details with you at this moment. Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad was in Pakistan for discussions. There is also activity in Qatar,” he told media persons during his weekly briefing.

“We also remain engaged with the Afghan Government regarding the peace process. The point that has to be registered is that all the stakeholders involved in the Afghan peace process are now in agreement with our considered position that the solution to the Afghan conflict rests in dialogue through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.”

To a question he said he has no information regarding the question pertaining to the Taliban delegation in Islamabad.

The spokesman admitted that Pakistan would continue to make all possible efforts to seek a negotiated settlement despite its limitations regarding Taliban.

“We have been repeatedly saying that Pakistan has its limitations regarding Taliban. However, we continue to make all possible efforts in this regard. I would again emphasize that the point to be registered is that all stakeholders now agree with Pakistan's position that the final settlement of the Afghan conflict can only be achieved through dialogue. “

Regarding recent attack on Chinese consulate, he said Pakistan has taken additional security measures to further beef up the security of the Chinese diplomatic Missions, nationals and interests in Pakistan.

“We are fully committed to ensure foolproof security of Chinese nationals living in Pakistan as well as all other foreign resident Missions in the country. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure security of foreign resident Missions in Pakistan.”

Regarding the question on Chinese offer for mediation between Pakistan and India on Jammu and Kashmir, we have been calling for a dialogue with India on this matter. However, things can only move forward if India sees reason and agrees to it.

"The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed our Mission, that the map shown by CGTN portrays Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory and is therefore shown in white, while the maps of Pakistan and India are brown.

"This map is in accordance with the approved maps used by the Chinese government and the United Nations. They further said that 'their position on Jammu and Kashmir and maps has never changed."