Habib University to launch new flagship undergraduate major in Comparative Liberal Studies

KARACHI: Habib University is hosting a symposium to launch its new flagship undergraduate major in Comparative Liberal Studies (CLS) on December 15th from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.



At a critical crossroads in Pakistan’s history, Habib University has set itself a unique mission: to offer a cutting-edge humanities curriculum that is at once globallyoriented and reconnects with our rich heritage.

Habib University’s new CLS program bridges four branches of knowledge – history, philosophy, religious studies, and literature.

The CLS launch will be a day-long event, featuring leading international scholars in addition to Habib University’s own distinguished CLS faculty.

The keynote speakers include Professor Abbas Amanat, one of the eminent historians of Iran and the Persianate world who has taught at Yale University for almost four decades, andProfessor Jo-Ann Gross, at the College of New Jersey, an authority on Sufism and the Ismaili tradition in Central and South Asia.

The speakers will introduce prospective students and the public to the philosophies and approaches underlying the program, and to the importance of interdisciplinary education in the humanities.

The launch on December 15th will conclude with a qawwali recital by the Saami Brothers.