Naval chief reiterates robust security posture in Indian ocean region

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed his confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to cope with all security challenges.

The naval chief reiterated to maintain robust security posture through Regional Maritime Security Patrols by PN in the Indian Ocean Region for protection of national and international shipping against the threats of maritime terrorism, piracy, narco-arms smuggling and human trafficking.

This he said while heading the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy which concluded on Thursday at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.



Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training & welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.



The Naval Chief also re-affirmed Pakistan Navy's commitment to make every effort to protect our environment especially in maritime domain and for sustainable use of oceans while endeavoring to protect its precious resources for our future generations.



Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.