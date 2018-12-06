close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 6, 2018

LIVE: ISPR DG says terrorist incidents have seen decline in Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18


ISLAMABAD: DG ISPR  Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday said ceasefire  violation on the Line of Control intensified during the  last two years.  

He said Indian army deliberately targeted civilian population  on Pakistani side of the border.

He also referred to propaganda and negativity being  spread in India after  inauguration of Kartapur Corridor.

The military spokesman while speaking to media persons also showed  the  map of the proposed corridor which he said the government would complete within six months to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

 Talking about  wave of terrorism , he said the incident has seen a significant decline in Khyber Paktunkhwa . "Security situation in KP and erstwhile  FATA is much better now," he said.

 He said the killing civilians in terror incident has also reduced all over the country.

After achieving relative stability in KP and FATA, he said the forces has  focused their attention on  Balohistan,where terrorist incident in Balochistan have also seen decline.

He said a number of Fararis also gave up arms  and renounce militancy.

The army chief also invited the disgruntled  elements to join mainstream and shun violence.

The ISPR DG lauded  the Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining peace in Karachi where violence has dropped by 99 percent.

   



Latest News

More From Pakistan