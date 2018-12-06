LIVE: ISPR DG says terrorist incidents have seen decline in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday said ceasefire violation on the Line of Control intensified during the last two years.

He said Indian army deliberately targeted civilian population on Pakistani side of the border.

He also referred to propaganda and negativity being spread in India after inauguration of Kartapur Corridor.

The military spokesman while speaking to media persons also showed the map of the proposed corridor which he said the government would complete within six months to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

Talking about wave of terrorism , he said the incident has seen a significant decline in Khyber Paktunkhwa . "Security situation in KP and erstwhile FATA is much better now," he said.

He said the killing civilians in terror incident has also reduced all over the country.

After achieving relative stability in KP and FATA, he said the forces has focused their attention on Balohistan,where terrorist incident in Balochistan have also seen decline.

He said a number of Fararis also gave up arms and renounce militancy.

The army chief also invited the disgruntled elements to join mainstream and shun violence.

The ISPR DG lauded the Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining peace in Karachi where violence has dropped by 99 percent.







