Japan consulate-general launches cultural exchange program for students in Karachi

KARACHI: Japanese Consulate-General held an orientation for a delegation of university and high school students and one supervisor under JENESEYS (Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youth) 2018 Program, here on Thursday.

The orientation for the delegation consisting of six high school students, five university students and one supervisor was under the theme “Agriculture.” The stay plan includes, visits cutting-edge institutes, corporations and museums, a courtesy call to local government, homestay with a Japanese family.

JENESYS is a youth program launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, with a view to promoting people to people exchanges and developing mutual trust amongst the people of Japan and the participating countries by portraying accurate image of the Japanese society, history, culture, politics and diplomatic relations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Toshikazu Isomura, Consul-General of Japan in Karachi, emphasized that through the JENESYS program, youths of Pakistan would be exposed to a unique Japanese culture, deepen their understanding on Japan, and foster and strengthen friendship between Japan and Pakistan from their firsthand experiences.