Malala to get honored with Gleitsman Award at Harvard today

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai is getting lauded by Harvard University for her efforts towards promoting girls’ education throughout the world.

The 21-year-old activist for female education will be getting awarded the 2018 Gleitsman Award today (Thursday) at a ceremony held at Harvard’s Kenney School.

The Award includes a $125,000 prize that goes towards Malala’s crusade.

Professor David Gergen of public service at Harvard Kennedy School had earlier talked about the shining Pakistani star saying: “Malala speaks powerfully to the strength and perseverance of women and girls who are oppressed.”

“Her remarkable story has inspired girls — and boys as well — to follow in her footsteps and has activated a generation of practitioners and legislators who are fighting for equality in their own communities,” he added.

Alan Gleitsman, whose philanthropy made this award possible, believed in individuals whose vision inspired others to confront injustice. He was an ardent supporter of Harvard Kennedy School’s efforts to cultivate the world’s youngest change makers and would be so pleased by today’s announcement,” he stated further.

The activist became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient in 2014 for her work toward supporting education for all, with special stress on females.