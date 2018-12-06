Watch: Fawad says fluctuation in dollar-rupee exchange rate makes no difference

Fluctuation in dollar-rupee exchange rate doesn't make any difference , said Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry.



"People want accountability of hens who have eaten golden eggs," he said without naming anyone.

The minister was talking to the media days after rupee plunged to record low against US dollar in the interbank market.

The government came under severe criticism for what critics said its failure to manage the economy even after completing hundred days in office.

It also faced embarrassment after the prime minister and the finance minister gave contradicting statements about the rupee's depreciation.