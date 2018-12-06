close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 6, 2018

Watch: Fawad says fluctuation in dollar-rupee exchange rate makes no difference

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

Fluctuation in dollar-rupee exchange rate  doesn't make any difference , said Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry.

"People want accountability of  hens who have eaten golden eggs," he said without naming anyone.

The minister was talking to the media days after rupee plunged to  record low against US dollar in the interbank market.

The government came under severe criticism for what critics said its failure to manage the economy even after completing hundred days in office.

It also faced embarrassment after the prime minister and  the finance minister  gave contradicting statements about the  rupee's depreciation. 

