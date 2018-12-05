PM expresses satisfaction over cordial ties between Pakistan, Japan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday acknowledged the importance of Japan as a development and investment partner of Pakistan, and expressed satisfaction over the cordial relations between the two countries.



He also looked forward to a greater level of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the area of trade, investment, infrastructure and human resource development.

The prime minister was talking to National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, Kentaro Sonoura, who called on him here.

Welcoming Sonoura and members of his delegation, the prime minister appreciated the positive momentum of bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He also praised the impressive warmth, vigour and pioneering spirit of the Japanese people.

The prime minister encouraged Japanese investment in Pakistan, which had immense economic potential, having young population and unexplored mineral wealth.

JETRO survey on Japanese business in Asia had declared Pakistan as the top country for positive sale profits and future business expansion.

The Japanese National Security Advisor expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He underscored Japan''s high respect for Pakistan in fighting terrorism.