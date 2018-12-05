Watch: Gullu Butt hugs PAT chief Tahirul Qadri at Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: One of the well-known vandals from Model Town incident in 2014, Gullu Butt hugged Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri upon his arrival at the Supreme Court.



Tahirul Qadri reciprocated without knowing him after Gullu Butt came up to him at the apex court and gave him a hug.

Video and images of Gullu Butt Hugging Qadri went viral on social media. The images shows Gullu Butt first shook hands with the PAT chief and then hugged him.

Later, Gullu was was then pulled back by security officials.

Qadri had arrived at the Supreme Court for the hearing of the Model Town case.

Images and videos of Gullu Butt went viral on social media where he was seen vandalising vehicles during a clash between PAT activists and police in Lahore’s Model Town area in 2014.

He was charged in Model Town in 2014 case and sentenced to a prison term and released in 2017.

The Supreme Court has directed the Punjab government to form a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the Model Town incident.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case Wednesday.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri also appeared before the court and presented arguments.